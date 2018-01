BEIJING—Chinese airlines are likely to gradually introduce fare increases on 306 major domestic routes, following a relaxation in price controls by the civil aviation authorities. The carriers cannot instantly raise fares on all those routes, however, and when they do they will be limited to 10% increases in each half-year service-schedule period. Moreover, all of the affected markets are subject to strong competition, with no fewer than five airlines flying each route. So in many cases there may be little room to charge more.... More