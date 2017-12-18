Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, December 18, 2017
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 18, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 54

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing: We Cannot, Will Not Stop Bombardier Trade Dispute  

Boeing is beyond the point of no return in its price-dumping trade dispute against Bombardier, company representatives told reporters Dec. 15, and the results are expected to be finalized by Washington officials the week of Dec. 18....More

Labor

Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

In Bid To Avert Strikes, Ryanair To Recognize Pilot Unions  

agreed to recognize pilot unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, bowing to pressure and changing its long-standing policy of negotiating directly with internal employee committees....More

Airlines

Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Apollo Global Investment Firm Buying Sun Country Airlines  

Minnesota-based leisure carrier-turned ULCC Sun Country Airlines will be sold to New York investment firm Apollo Global Management during the first quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the two companies said Dec. 14....More
Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

SIA Shakes Up Fare Structure With New Categories  

Singapore Airlines has unveiled sweeping changes to its fare structures, introducing new tiers and pricing options within existing travel classes....More
Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Skyteam’s China Southern Steps Up BA Cooperation  

Skyteam member China Southern Airlines, already showing some signs of drifting toward Oneworld, is increasing cooperation with British Airways, an anchor member of that alliance....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Dec 15, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus CEO Enders To Leave In 2019, Bregier In Early 2018  

Airbus Group is facing the most fundamental leadership change in company history with the planned departures of its top three executives....More

Suppliers

Dec 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Lee Aerospace To Keep Providing Aircraft Parts To Spirit  

Lee Aerospace in Wichita has signed a multiyear agreement to manufacture additional aircraft parts for Spirit AeroSystems....More

Industry Data

Dec 18, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Airline Seasonally-Adjusted Monthly Domestic Load Factor  

View the U.S. Airline Seasonally-Adjusted Monthly Domestic Load Factor chart in PDF format....More
Dec 18, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Calendar of Events

Dec 18, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×