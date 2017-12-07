Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, December 7, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 47

Airlines

Delta Airbus A319
Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta Air Lines And WestJet Move To Form JV  

U.S.-based Delta Air Lines and Canada’s WestJet Airlines have signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a joint venture (JV) that will include coordinated schedules and pricing on U.S.-Canada trans-border flights....More
EasyJet and Ryanair aircraft at Berlin Schönefeld Airport.
Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

EasyJet Announces First Batch Of German Domestic Services  

EasyJet will launch flights in four German markets in January, as it picks up routes formerly served by now-bankrupt Air Berlin....More
Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

European Airline Group Hires Former IATA And DFS Executive  

Achim Baumann comes to Airlines for Europe after working for German air navigation service provider Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS)....More

Suppliers

Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Triumph Combining Two Groups Into New Business Unit  

Pete Wick, who this summer took over Precision Components, will become executive vice president of the new combined Aerospace Structures....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Artist's rendering of VerdeGo PAT200
Dec 6, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Lindbergh Cruises Into Electric VTOL Air Taxi Market  

Adding to the scores of similar projects already in the works, Erik Lindbergh—grandson of Charles Lindbergh and long-time advocate for electric flight—has formed a company to develop an electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) air taxi....More
Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Paris-Based ATR 72-600 Simulator Receives EASA Nod  

ATR CEO Christian Scherer announced the installation of the simulator in Paris earlier this year, citing his customers’ difficulties to retain pilots....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Dec 5, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Industry Cautious About Republican Tax Plan  

Some analysts suspect U.S. defense budgets may be set up for a squeeze play by the early 2020s, while business aviation could feel an effect right away--good or bad....More

Technology

JAXA Hisho test aircraft.
Dec 4, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Japan Testing Airframe Noise Reductions On MRJ  

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is preparing to flight-test airframe noise-reduction technologies on the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), following completion of a second phase of flying on its Cessna Citation Sovereign testbed....More

Airline Snapshot

Dec 7, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: JetBlue  

View the Airline Snapshot: JetBlue chart in PDF format....More
