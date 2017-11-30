Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, November 30, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 42

Airlines

Rendering of SkyCourier 408 in FedEx livery.
Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

New Cessna Turboprop Launching With FedEx  

FedEx’s airline arm FedEx Express has placed a firm order for 50 SkyCourier 408s plus 50 options. Textron, which will produce the aircraft in Wichita, plans to begin deliveries to FedEx in 2020....More
Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Air France-KLM And Jet Airways Deepen Partnership  

The carriers say the new agreement should boost offerings for passengers traveling between India, Europe and North America, offering a seamless travel experience across the Air France, KLM and Jet Airways networks....More
Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Wizz Air Snaps Up Monarch’s London Luton Slots  

Wizz Air said it would further increase its fleet at London Luton Airport as it acquires a number of slots from insolvent Monarch Airlines, just a few days after it unveiled a major expansion at the airport....More
Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Wizz Air To Move Polish Base  

The carrier will continue to operate several routes from Lublin, including Eindhoven, Netherlands; London Luton; Kiev, Ukraine; Oslo Torp; and Stockholm Skavsta services....More
Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

AirAsia Aiming To Ramp Up Indian Expansion  

The Indian LCC is on target to launch international operations as soon as its fleet reaches 20 aircraft in 2018, the group said in its third-quarter financial report....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Nov 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

EC May Block Lufthansa’s Planned Niki Takeover   3

The European Commission (EC) is seriously considering blocking the planned acquisition of Air Berlin subsidiary Niki by Lufthansa, according to industry sources....More

Safety

Nov 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Study: Drones More Dangerous Than Birds   23

Drone collisions with aircraft will cause more impact damage than a bird strike of equivalent size and speed, concludes a study conducted for the FAA....More

Airline Snapshot

Nov 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Alaska Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Alaska Airlines chart in PDF format....More
