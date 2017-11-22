Aviation Daily, November 22, 2017

Connect With Us
Airframes/Suppliers

Nov 21, 2017
Boeing Assigns 777X Engineer To NMA Leadership Team  

Boeing has appointed former 777X chief project engineer Terry Beezhold to an unspecified senior leadership role on its embryonic small twin-aisle program....More
Nov 21, 2017
Airbus Receives A350-1000 Type Certificate

Certification of the largest twin widebody in the Airbus portfolio comes almost one year after the aircraft’s first flight....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Nov 21, 2017
AACO Warns Against U.S. Tax Proposal  

A U.S. legislative proposal to tax certain foreign airlines—one which seems to target the major Gulf carriers—is a dangerous move, the head of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) warned Nov. 21....More
Investigators approach a chartered Eastern Airlines jet at LaGuardia Airport.
Nov 21, 2017
DOT Ends Eastern’s Story  

The U.S. Transportation Department (DOT) has canceled Eastern Air Lines’ operating certificate, thus bringing to close a long-running—and some say, quixotic—attempt to revive a name storied in aviation history....More

Airlines

Nov 21, 2017
Aerolineas Argentinas Prepares For MAX Introduction  

Aerolineas Argentinas will soon add a new aircraft type and has been expanding domestic traffic, CEO Mario Dell’Acqua told reporters at the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA) Airlines Leaders Forum....More
Nov 21, 2017
Delta Air Lines Adding Lie-Flats To Five Routes  

Delta Air Lines will offer more lie-flat business-class seating in 2018 as customer service on U.S. domestic long-haul flights continues to become more competitive....More

Safety

China Eastern Airbus A330 meets birds at London Heathrow Airport.
Nov 21, 2017
Study: Aircraft Lighting Influences Bird Strikes  

The authors found statistically significant evidence that birds hit the left side of aircraft more often than the right....More

Industry Data

Nov 22, 2017
Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of November 13 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of November 13 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
