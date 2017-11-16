Aviation Daily, November 16, 2017

Ryanair has said it would continue to negotiate directly with pilot bases, after the Portuguese pilots’ union APAC called on the carrier to recognize a newly-formed European Employee Representative Committee....More
Korean Air expects to see demand on its China routes start to rebound in the fourth quarter, following a thaw in the political tensions that have severely dented traffic flows between the two countries....More
Azerbaijan Airlines has signed an agreement for five Boeing 787-8s, adding to the two of the type the carrier already operates, and the carrier is the first airline to sign a landing-gear exchange program with Boeing....More