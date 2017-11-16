Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, November 16, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 34

Airframers/Suppliers

Nov 15, 2017
Aviation Daily

Massive Narrowbody Aircraft Orders Rattle Dubai   54

Airbus secures a record-breaking order for its A320neo family of jets at the Dubai Airshow, while Boeing announces FlyDubai has ordered 175 737 MAX aircraft....More

Airlines

Nov 14, 2017
Aviation Daily

Emirates Dismisses A380plus Concept As Negotiations Continue   43

Emirates is rejecting the proposed Airbus A380plus concept in spite of its plans to continue ordering more of the largest commercial aircraft....More
Nov 15, 2017
Aviation Daily

Ryanair Shrugs Off Renewed Pilot Calls For Collective Negotiations  

Ryanair has said it would continue to negotiate directly with pilot bases, after the Portuguese pilots’ union APAC called on the carrier to recognize a newly-formed European Employee Representative Committee....More
Korean Air Boeing 777-F.
Nov 15, 2017
Aviation Daily

Korean Air Predicts Gradual Recovery In China  

Korean Air expects to see demand on its China routes start to rebound in the fourth quarter, following a thaw in the political tensions that have severely dented traffic flows between the two countries....More
Nov 12, 2017
Aviation Daily

Azerbaijan Airlines Buying 787s, Freighters  

Azerbaijan Airlines has signed an agreement for five Boeing 787-8s, adding to the two of the type the carrier already operates, and the carrier is the first airline to sign a landing-gear exchange program with Boeing....More
Nov 14, 2017
Aviation Daily

Renewed Wataniya Airways Commits To A320neo  

Wataniya Airways opted for the Airbus A320neo as it resumes building a Kuwait City-based network....More

Inflight Entertainment

Nov 13, 2017
Aviation Daily

Gogo In Talks With Middle Eastern Airlines For 2Ku  

Inflight connectivity provider Gogo is in talks with several Middle Eastern airlines—including Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways—about its 2Ku satellite internet system....More

Airline Snapshot

Nov 16, 2017
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Singapore Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Singapore Airlines chart in PDF format....More
