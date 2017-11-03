Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, November 3, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 25

Airlines

Nov 1, 2017
IAG To Finalize Next Steps For Long-Haul LCC Level  

International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh aims to finalize the next steps for Spanish long-haul LCC Level before year-end, and plans to hire a dedicated CEO for the carrier....More

Suppliers

Nov 2, 2017
Boeing’s HorizonX Invests In Advanced Aluminum Developer  

Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop’s belief that the second century of flight will be dominated by materials and algorithms is reflected in the company’s latest acquisitions and venture capital investments....More
Oct 30, 2017
Astronics Buys IFE Specialist Telefonix for $104M  

Astronics has signed a definitive agreement to acquire “substantially all” of the assets of inflight entertainment (IFE) specialist Telefonix and a related company, Product Development Technologies....More

Fuel Watch

Nov 3, 2017
Global Jet Fuel Prices As of November 2, 2017  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of November 2, 2017 chart in PDF format....More

Lessors

Nov 2, 2017
Aircraft Sales Help AerCap’s Third-Quarter Profit Grow  

AerCap Holdings posted $265.8 million in third-quarter 2017 net profit, up 17.8% from the year-ago quarter. AerCap said the result was primarily attributable to a $63.7 million net gain on the sale of 27 aircraft and reclassification of eight aircraft to finance leases during the quarter....More

Cargo

Nov 2, 2017
IATA: Airfreight Growth Rate Slows In September  

While the airfreight segment has had a strong year in 2017, the pace of growth fell in September to 9.2% year-over-year....More

Safety

Nov 2, 2017
Key To Changing Safety Culture? Get Started  

Bombardier’s three-day, 21st Safety Standdown drew 500 pilots, crewmembers, maintenance technicians, managers and others from around the U.S. and more through webcasts of the presentations....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Nov 3, 2017
Virgin America Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Virgin America Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
