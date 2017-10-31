Aviation Daily, October 31, 2017

Canada still faces issues over government support for Bombardier despite Airbus’ agreement to take control of the C Series program, and is trying to block efforts by Brazil to begin an investigation at the WTO....More
The FAA is proposing a $3.685 million civil penalty against NavWorx of Rowlett, Texas, for allegedly producing and selling automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) units containing a GPS chip that did not meet FAA requirements....More
Rather than getting mired down in definitions of subsidies, fair or unfair, OEMs should concentrate on developing, certifying and supporting the next generation of game-changing commercial aircraft....More