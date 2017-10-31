Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, October 31, 2017

Volume 410, Issue 22

Airlines

Oct 30, 2017
EasyJet Takes Over Air Berlin’s Tegel Base  

EasyJet’s entry into the German domestic air transport market ensures Lufthansa will not be able to operate a monopoly in one of its most profitable market segments....More
Oct 30, 2017
American To Close Pilot Base  

American Airlines plans to close its St. Louis pilot base in 2018, as it retires its remaining MD-80 fleet....More
Allegiant MD-80.
Oct 30, 2017
Allegiant Confirms MD-80 Retirements  

Allegiant Travel Co., parent of ultra-LCC Allegiant Air, posted third-quarter 2017 net income of $22.3 million, a 51% drop from $45.5 million in net profit during the year-ago quarter....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Oct 30, 2017
Canada Bids To Block Investigation In Dispute  

Canada still faces issues over government support for Bombardier despite Airbus’ agreement to take control of the C Series program, and is trying to block efforts by Brazil to begin an investigation at the WTO....More

Airports

Oct 30, 2017
UK Border Control Processes Scrutinized  

Panelists speaking at the Airport Operators Association (AOA) conference have stressed the importance of efficient border-control processes as the UK prepares to exit (Brexit) the EU....More

Suppliers

Oct 30, 2017
FAA Seeks $3.7M Fine Against ADS-B Manufacturer  

The FAA is proposing a $3.685 million civil penalty against NavWorx of Rowlett, Texas, for allegedly producing and selling automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) units containing a GPS chip that did not meet FAA requirements....More

Commentary

Oct 30, 2017
Commentary: Airframers Engage In War Of Words  

Rather than getting mired down in definitions of subsidies, fair or unfair, OEMs should concentrate on developing, certifying and supporting the next generation of game-changing commercial aircraft....More

Airport Profile

Oct 30, 2017
Airport Profile — Jacksonville International (JAX)  

View the Airport Profile — Jacksonville International (JAX) chart in PDF format....More
