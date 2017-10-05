Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, October 5, 2017

Inflight Entertainment

Tail of Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8.
Oct 3, 2017
Aviation Daily

Southwest To Launch Panasonic Connectivity  

As Southwest Airlines introduces the Boeing 737 MAX and retires its older aircraft, it is gearing up for another change—using multiple suppliers to provide internet connectivity and television channels to customers....More

MRO

Oct 4, 2017
Aviation Daily

Airbus Expects More MRO Market Consolidation  

Airbus forecasts the global market demand for new civil aircraft from 2017-36 will be $5.3 trillion, compared to $3.2 trillion for global services....More
MAEL maintenance hangar.
Oct 4, 2017
Aviation Daily

It’s Business As Usual For Monarch Aircraft Engineering  

Monarch Aircraft Engineering Ltd., (MAEL), the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) division of Monarch Airlines, which ceased trading early Oct. 2, will continue operating as a standalone entity....More

Technology

Oct 4, 2017
Aviation Daily

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Sees Signs Of Recovery  

The fledgling sustainable aviation fuel industry is starting to look more promising, as more airlines sign offtake agreements and a small but growing number of airports begin to supply biofuels....More

Airlines

Oct 3, 2017
Aviation Daily

American, China Southern Apply For Expanded Codesharing  

American Airlines and China Southern are applying for beyond-gateway codesharing on flights between the U.S. and China....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Oct 3, 2017
Aviation Daily

FAA, EASA Promise A Better Bureaucracy  

Few regulatory issues frustrate the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) world—and the aircraft product manufacturing business in general, for that matter—more than duplicative rules....More

Safety

The A380 suffered an engine failure at 37,000 ft. over Greenland.
Oct 4, 2017
Aviation Daily

BEA To Lead Air France A380 Engine-Failure Investigation  

France’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BEA) announced it would lead the investigation into the failure of one of four engines powering an Air France Airbus A380-800 on Sept. 30....More

Airline Snapshot

Oct 5, 2017
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Southwest Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: Southwest Airlines chart in PDF format....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Oct 5, 2017
Aviation Daily

Aviation Week 2018 Commercial Fleet Forecast  

View the Aviation Week 2018 Commercial Fleet Forecast chart in PDF format....More

Advertising

Oct 5, 2017
Aviation Daily

Advertisement: GE — TrueChoice™  

View the GE — TrueChoice™ ad in PDF format....More
