Aviation Daily, September 27, 2017

Airbus revealed JetBlue Airways as the launch customer for its new Airspace A320-family cabin Sept. 26 at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) expo here, and unveiled a mock-up of the interior....More
The U.S. regional airline industry is “shrinking” because of a pilot shortage that is reducing air service to smaller markets throughout the country, Bryan Bedford Republic Airways Holdings president and CEO, said....More
Boeing has appointed 787 veteran Mark Jenks to lead a newly established New Midsize Airplane (NMA) program office, marking a significant step towards the potential launch of the low-cost twin-aisle project....More
Inflight Internet provider Gogo said it is working with Delta Air Lines to provide wireless seatback inflight entertainment (IFE) on the airline’s new Bombardier C Series aircraft, provided via mounted tablets....More
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) is advising U.S. carriers that CBP is not anticipating any operational impact as a result of the directive, an Airlines for America (A4A) spokesperson said....More