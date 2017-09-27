Aviation Daily, September 27, 2017

Connect With Us
Airlines

JetBlue Revealed As Launch Customer For New A320 Cabin  

Airbus revealed JetBlue Airways as the launch customer for its new Airspace A320-family cabin Sept. 26 at the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) expo here, and unveiled a mock-up of the interior....More
With JAL Deal, Hawaiian Switches Partners  

Hawaiian Airlines has signed a partnership agreement with Japan Airlines (JAL), signaling the end of Hawaiian’s existing relationship with All Nippon Airways (ANA)....More
Republic CEO: Regional Industry ‘Shrinking’  

The U.S. regional airline industry is “shrinking” because of a pilot shortage that is reducing air service to smaller markets throughout the country, Bryan Bedford Republic Airways Holdings president and CEO, said....More
IAG Hopes For Aer Lingus, Ryanair Connections In Dublin  

International Airlines Group (IAG) CEO Willie Walsh is hoping to finalize a connecting deal between group carrier Aer Lingus and Irish LCC Ryanair at their Dublin hub before summer 2018....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Boeing Creates NMA Program Office  

Boeing has appointed 787 veteran Mark Jenks to lead a newly established New Midsize Airplane (NMA) program office, marking a significant step towards the potential launch of the low-cost twin-aisle project....More

Inflight Entertainment

Rendering of Gogo VisionTouch seatback scren,
Gogo To Offer Seatback Tablet for Delta C Series  

Inflight Internet provider Gogo said it is working with Delta Air Lines to provide wireless seatback inflight entertainment (IFE) on the airline’s new Bombardier C Series aircraft, provided via mounted tablets....More

Regulatory/Legislative

An armed CBP guard at Miami International Airport.
New Travel Ban To U.S. Issued  

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) is advising U.S. carriers that CBP is not anticipating any operational impact as a result of the directive, an Airlines for America (A4A) spokesperson said....More

Industry Data

Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of Sept. 18 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure And Business Fares: Week Of Sept. 18 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
