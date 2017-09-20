Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, September 20, 2017
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, September 20, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 55

Airframers/Suppliers

Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Chinese Lessors Order 70 C919s  

BEIJING—Four Chinese government lessors have ordered 70 Comac C919s and taken options on 60 more, the manufacturer and the customers say, indicating strengthened government backing for the project....More

Airlines

China Southern Airlines Airbus A380.
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Sees Potential For 60-100 Chinese A380 Orders  

Airbus believes it can sell up to 100 Airbus A380s to Chinese airlines over the next five years....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Ryanair, Norwegian Call Off Connecting-Flights Talks  

Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle said they had called off talks about a connecting-flight service after EasyJet overtook its Irish LCC rival to launch connecting flights with the Norwegian low-cost long-haul airline....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

New Leadership In Place At Nok Air  

A leadership reshuffle at Thai LCC Nok Air could pave the way for shareholder Thai Airways to play a larger role in the carrier’s turnaround....More
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Saudi Startup Flyadeal Names First Route  

Saudi Arabian LCC startup Flyadeal will launch with domestic flights to Riyadh, the Jeddah-based airline announced Sept. 19....More

Suppliers

Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Chinese Demand Propels Australian Flight Training  

China’s appetite for pilots is likely to keep driving up the country’s already significant share of demand for flight training in Australia, an industry executive closely involved in the business says....More
Sep 18, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Latecoere Actively Pursuing Airbus, Boeing  

Aerostructure and wiring supplier Latecoere is looking for an acquisition that would grow the company to the size required to bid on a future Boeing or Airbus program, CEO Yannick Assouad said here....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Justin Trudeau.
Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Trudeau: No Business For Canada With Boeing   1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clammed the Chicago-base aerospace giant over its dispute with Bombardier....More

Labor

Sep 19, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Standard Life Aberdeen Invests In TrueNoord  

Regional aircraft lessor TrueNoord announced Sept. 19 that Standard Life Aberdeen will be investing in it....More

Industry Data

Sep 20, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of Sept. 11 vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of September 11 vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×