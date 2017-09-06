Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, September 6, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 45

Suppliers

Sep 5, 2017
UTC-Rockwell Deal May Hinge On Concessions To Boeing  

The fate of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion takeover of avionics and cabin interiors leader Rockwell Collins could rest on savings that the newly enlarged supplier provides to all-important customer Boeing....More
Sep 5, 2017
Rolls Gearbox Hits Record Power Level   11

Rolls-Royce's power gearbox (PGB) for the UltraFan engine has reached 70,000 hp during tests in Dahlewitz, Germany, marking a key step toward development of the company's next generation turbofan family....More

Safety

Sep 5, 2017
Thailand Stops International Flights By 16 Of Its Carriers  

Thai authorities have blocked 16 of the country’s airlines from flying internationally after their air operator’s certificates (AOCs) were not reissued by the Aug. 31 deadline....More

Airlines

Sep 5, 2017
AF-KLM Shareholders Approve Stakes By Delta, China Eastern  

Air France-KLM’s shareholders have voted to allow Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines to take minority stakes in the Franco-Dutch group, as part of a wider partnership plan announced in July....More
Sep 5, 2017
First Tranche Of Air Berlin’s €150 Million Bridge Loan Due  

Air Berlin expects to receive the first installment of a €150 million ($179 million) bridge loan from the German government later this week, following its recent approval by the European Commission....More
Sep 5, 2017
A4E Wants Action To Reduce ‘Disruptive’ ATC Restrictions  

Airline lobby Airlines4Europe has written to Europe’s air navigation service providers, asking them to take action to reduce the air traffic control estrictions that have caused disruptions this summer....More
Sep 5, 2017
Scoot Quashes Reports Of India-Europe Routes  

Singapore-based Scoot has distanced itself from reports that it intends to launch flights between India and Europe....More

Air Traffic Management

Sep 5, 2017
ATC Privatization Backers Cite Report Questioning Next-Gen  

Congressional advocates of splitting off U.S. air traffic control (ATC) services from the FAA are seizing on a new Transportation Department (DOT) report that questions aviation agency claims about the next-generation ATC reform program, specifically the size of potential benefits....More

Industry Data

Sep 6, 2017
Leisure Fares And Discounted Average Business: Week Of August 28 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure Fares And Discounted Average Business: Week Of August 28 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
