Aviation Daily, September 6, 2017

The fate of United Technologies Corp.’s proposed $30 billion takeover of avionics and cabin interiors leader Rockwell Collins could rest on savings that the newly enlarged supplier provides to all-important customer Boeing....More
Rolls-Royce's power gearbox (PGB) for the UltraFan engine has reached 70,000 hp during tests in Dahlewitz, Germany, marking a key step toward development of the company's next generation turbofan family....More
Air France-KLM’s shareholders have voted to allow Delta Air Lines and China Eastern Airlines to take minority stakes in the Franco-Dutch group, as part of a wider partnership plan announced in July....More
Air Berlin expects to receive the first installment of a €150 million ($179 million) bridge loan from the German government later this week, following its recent approval by the European Commission....More
Airline lobby Airlines4Europe has written to Europe’s air navigation service providers, asking them to take action to reduce the air traffic control estrictions that have caused disruptions this summer....More
Congressional advocates of splitting off U.S. air traffic control (ATC) services from the FAA are seizing on a new Transportation Department (DOT) report that questions aviation agency claims about the next-generation ATC reform program, specifically the size of potential benefits....More