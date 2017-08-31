Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aviation Daily > Magazine Issues > Aviation Daily, August 31, 2017
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, August 31, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 42

Airlines

Aug 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Southwest Boosts California Routes, Gets First MAX  

Southwest Airlines is boosting its California route network, especially in San Jose and Sacramento....More
Air Tahiti Nui Airbus A340.
Aug 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Air Tahiti Nui Plans For A340 Replacement  

Air Tahiti Nui (ATN) is preparing for a major upgrade of its long-haul international fleet, when it will begin the replacement of its Airbus A340s with Boeing 787-9s....More

Suppliers

Aug 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

777 Program ‘Most At Risk’ From Middle Eastern Issues  

A structural slowdown in business for the top three Middle Eastern airlines could put their commercial aircraft order backlogs at risk for cancellations or deferrals, a new Morgan Stanley analysis concludes....More
Aug 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Daher Opens Airbus Door Production Site In Mexico  

French manufacturer Daher has inaugurated a new aerostructures manufacturing and logistics site in Queretaro, Mexico....More

Technology

Aug 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Joint Venture Launches UAS Airspace Platform In Japan  

The idea of a low-altitude airspace management system for unmanned aircraft is spreading rapidly around the world....More
Aug 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Rockwell To Provide CBP With Passenger Data Processing  

Rockwell Collins has won a contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the company’s ARINC Border Management Solutions platform to process Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) data from airlines serving the U.S....More

Safety

Aug 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

ADS-B To Simplify RVSM Approvals  

The FAA proposes that operators of aircraft equipped with automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) “Out” surveillance systems approved by the agency no longer need to apply for specific authorizations to use those aircraft in Reduced Vertical Separation Minimum (RVSM) airspace....More

Airline Snapshot

Aug 31, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Cathay Pacific Airways  

View the Airline Snapshot: Cathay Pacific Airways chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×