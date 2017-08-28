Aviation Daily, August 28, 2017

Connect With Us
Airlines

Aug 25, 2017
Greybull Interest Highlights Potential Alitalia Breakup  

Greybull Capital, the owner of Monarch Airlines, is the latest company to emerge as interested in Alitalia, highlighting the possibility that the Italian carrier’s operations could be sold off separately....More
Aug 25, 2017
Qantas Investigates Ultra-Long-Range Aircraft Prospects  

Qantas has revealed more about its interest in adding new widebody aircraft types to serve ultra-long-range routes, and announced a major cabin upgrade for its Airbus A380 fleet....More
Aug 25, 2017
Spirit Adds New Orleans Routes  

Spirit Airlines is adding four routes to New Orleans this fall....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Aug 25, 2017
MRJ Fleet Grounded After Inflight Incident  

The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) test fleet has been temporarily grounded pending investigations into the engine problem on one of the prototypes....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Aug 25, 2017
Congress Headed Toward FAA Extension  

The U.S. Congress will have little time to work out any legislation for the FAA, especially including whether to privatize air traffic control (ATC) services, when it reconvenes in September in Washington....More

Safety

Path of Coldor Flight DE2064.
Aug 25, 2017
Oven-Related Diversion Spotlights Fire Caution  

That abundance of caution on a Condor flight in July highlights the seriousness with which the airline industry views the potential for smoke or fumes as a precursor tp inflight fires....More

MRO

Aug 25, 2017
Sale Of Pacific Aerospace Assets Proceeding  

The assets of financially troubled Pacific Aerospace Resources & Technologies (PART), a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility based in California,, are being offered in a sealed-bid turnkey sale....More

Industry Data

Aug 28, 2017
U.S. Airlines Systemwide Seasonally-Adjusted Passenger Enplanements 2017  

View the U.S. Airlines Systemwide Seasonally-Adjusted Passenger Enplanements 2017 chart in PDF format....More
Aug 28, 2017
SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Calendar of Events

Aug 28, 2017
Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
