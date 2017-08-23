Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, August 23, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 36

Airlines

Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Air NZ's 777-300ER Upgrades Will Include Wi-Fi  

The next phase of Air New Zealand’s Boeing 777-300ER retrofit program will allow the carrier to begin the introduction of its onboard Wi-Fi service....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Air Berlin Creditors To Approve Niki Sale  

Air Berlin's creditor committee is expected to grant preliminary approval for the sale of its Austrian affiliate Niki to Lufthansa at the committee's Aug. 23 meeting....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

New Chinese Regional Airline Planned  

The company, Xiangyang Airlines, says it will begin operation in 2018 with two Avic MA60 turboprop airliners, and will have 30 aircraft within five years....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Alaska Selects Gogo 2Ku For Fleet Wi-Fi  

Alaska Air Group has announced it has selected Gogo’s satellite-based Wi-Fi service for its Boeing and Airbus aircraft....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

China Express Receives Initial A320  

Regional aircraft operator China Express Airlines is about to move into the mainline business, following delivery of its first Airbus A320....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta Tests Video-Chat Assistance  

Delta Air Lines is testing a new interactive assistance program at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that allows customers to video chat from the airport with a Delta specialist—a first for U.S. airlines....More
Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

JetBlue Adds Boston-Syracuse Service  

Syracuse will be JetBlue’s 64th nonstop route from Boston, from which it offers up to 150 daily departures....More

Safety

Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

NTSC: Unstable Approach Led To ATR Incident

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee is calling on Jakarta-based Pelita Air Service to establish a stabilized approach-monitoring system in the wake of an ATR 72 bounced-landing incident in March....More

Airports

Aug 22, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

FAA Awards More Grants For U.S. Airports  

Since July 6, the FAA has awarded approximately $2.3 billion in AIP awards in 2017, covering 1,428 new grants to about 1,200 airports, funding construction and repair projects for 581 runways and 490 taxiways....More

Industry Data

Aug 23, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of August 14 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure And Discounted Average Business Fares: Week Of August 14 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
