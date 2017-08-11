Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, August 11, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 28

Airlines

Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta Ends Regional Contract With ExpressJet  

Delta Air Lines will move 31 Bombardier CRJs from ExpressJet Airlines to Endeavor Air, ending its contract with SkyWest Inc. subsidiary ExpressJet and expanding flying for its wholly-owned regional subsidiary Endeavor....More
Copa Airlines Boeing 737.
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Regional GDP Growth Fuels Copa’s 2Q  

Latin America has returned to economic growth after two years of recession. Currencies in the region have stabilized, with fewer of the exchange-rate fluctuations that characterized the two years prior to 2017....More
Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Air China To Fly Between Shenzhen And Los Angeles  

The service, previously announced but delayed, is part of a build-up by Air China at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport....More

Fuel Watch

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of August 10, 2017  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of August 10, 2017 chart in PDF format....More

Inflight Entertainment

Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Virgin Australia Begins Wi-Fi Deployment Phase  

Virgin Australia is starting the fleet-wide roll-out of its onboard Wi-Fi service, and plans to have a large proportion of its domestic and international jet fleet retrofitted by the end of 2018....More

Cargo

Aug 9, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

New Freighter Advisory Group Launches  

On Aug. 9, independent aviation consultancy firm IBA unveiled a new Freighter Advisory practice group, citing a “surge” in freight volumes in the first half of 2017....More

Engines

Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Rolls-Royce Bolsters Trent 1000 Maintenance Program  

Rolls-Royce is pouring extra resources into a fleet-wide Trent 1000 scheduled maintenance program after acknowledging the parts-replacement initiative has been causing operational problems to Boeing 787 operators....More

Regulatory/Legislative

Aug 10, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Pekoske Sworn In As TSA Chief  

David Pekoske on Aug. 10 was sworn in as the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) seventh administrator....More

Industry Data

Aug 11, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Federal Express Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Federal Express Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
