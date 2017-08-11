Aviation Daily, August 11, 2017

Delta Air Lines will move 31 Bombardier CRJs from ExpressJet Airlines to Endeavor Air, ending its contract with SkyWest Inc. subsidiary ExpressJet and expanding flying for its wholly-owned regional subsidiary Endeavor....More
Latin America has returned to economic growth after two years of recession. Currencies in the region have stabilized, with fewer of the exchange-rate fluctuations that characterized the two years prior to 2017....More
Virgin Australia is starting the fleet-wide roll-out of its onboard Wi-Fi service, and plans to have a large proportion of its domestic and international jet fleet retrofitted by the end of 2018....More
Rolls-Royce is pouring extra resources into a fleet-wide Trent 1000 scheduled maintenance program after acknowledging the parts-replacement initiative has been causing operational problems to Boeing 787 operators....More