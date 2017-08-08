Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, August 8, 2017

Volume 409, Issue 25

Airlines

Aug 7, 2017
Aviation Daily

Lufthansa Changes Flight Routes After North Korea Missile Tests  

Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines and Lufthansa Cargo have modified their routings to and from Japan as a precautionary measure as a result of the latest missile tests by North Korea, the Lufthansa Group said....More

Airports

Aug 7, 2017
Aviation Daily

JetBlue Considers JFK Expansion  

JetBlue’s potential expansion at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) focuses on its long-term position there, rather than an immediate need for more space....More

Air Traffic Management

Aug 7, 2017
Aviation Daily

ATC Market To Throttle Up 13% by 2022  

As U.S. lawmakers debate whether to privatize air traffic control services, a new forecast claims the global ATC market already will expand by a compound annual growth rate of 12.75% through 2022....More

Suppliers

Aug 5, 2017
Aviation Daily

Industry Buzz Erupts Over UTC Buying Rockwell  

Speculation builds that Rockwell Collins may be in play to be acquired by United Technologies Corp....More

Inflight Entertainment

Aug 7, 2017
Aviation Daily

Gogo Expects 2Ku Ramp-Up After Labor Day  

CEO Michael Small told analysts the company expects to announce further large deals from commercial airlines later this year....More

Technology

Airbus' Sagitta pilotless jet.
Aug 7, 2017
Aviation Daily

Pilotless Commercial Aircraft? Follow the Money  

The flying public may not be so interested in it—yet—but pilotless commercial airplanes could be a boon to the aerospace industry and some financial analysts see a natural evolution in that direction coming....More

Industry Data

Aug 8, 2017
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile - Oklahoma City Will Rogers World (OKC)  

View the Airport Profile - Oklahoma City Will Rogers World (OKC) chart in PDF format....More
Aug 8, 2017
Aviation Daily

SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More
