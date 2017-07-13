Aviation Daily, July 13, 2017

Connect With Us
Airlines

Jul 13, 2017
JAL Reveals More International Moves For 2017  

Japan Airlines is adding another flight to the important Tokyo-London market, in addition to other changes it is making to fill out international growth plans for this year....More
Jul 12, 2017
American Reports Higher June Unit Revenues  

The Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier said total revenue per available seat-mile (TRASM) was up 5–6% in June compared with the previous year, and higher than its guidance of 3.5–5.5%....More
Jul 12, 2017
Air Canada Expects Revenues To Beat Consensus  

The airline set a record for most passengers carried in a single day. It counted 166,850 passengers on June 29, which preceded the Canada Day festivities celebrating the country’s 150th anniversary....More
Jul 12, 2017
Allegiant Revises Q2 TRASM Guidance  

Allegiant said it carried 14.6% more passengers in the second quarter for its scheduled services, compared with the same period in 2016. Available seat-miles for this type of flying increased 11.9%....More

Departures

Jul 12, 2017
Feinstein’s Drone Bill—A Sound Approach To A Local Issue  

The current state of ambiguity serves no interest. The lack of clarity is preventing common-sense measures from being enacted, and preventing enforcement of those measures that are enacted....More

Lessors

Jul 12, 2017
AerCap Doubles Number Of Q2 Lease Agreements  

AerCap’s signed leases during the quarter covered 18 widebody and 47 narrowbody aircraft, the company said July 12....More

Suppliers

Jul 11, 2017
Spirit AeroSystems Grows Oklahoma Facility  

Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, has added equipment, and created a 3- and 4-axis machining center of excellence at its McAlester, Oklahoma, facility, to support new, detailed parts-fabrication work....More

Airline Snapshot

Jul 13, 2017
Airline Snapshot: Emirates  

View the Airline Snapshot: Emirates chart in PDF format....More
