Aviation Daily, July 13, 2017

The airline set a record for most passengers carried in a single day. It counted 166,850 passengers on June 29, which preceded the Canada Day festivities celebrating the country’s 150th anniversary....More
Allegiant said it carried 14.6% more passengers in the second quarter for its scheduled services, compared with the same period in 2016. Available seat-miles for this type of flying increased 11.9%....More
Spirit AeroSystems, based in Wichita, has added equipment, and created a 3- and 4-axis machining center of excellence at its McAlester, Oklahoma, facility, to support new, detailed parts-fabrication work....More