Aviation Daily, June 30, 2017

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, describing commercial aviation as “the crown jewel target” of terrorists, has announced new security requirements for all U.S.-bound international flights....More
Key U.S. senators responsible for reauthorizing the FAA on June 29 pushed forward their version of legislation that lacks any provision to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services. The move predominates a counterpart bill moving in the House of Representatives....More
Rolls-Royce has committed to investing £150 million ($194.8 million) in its UK operations, which will aid the doubling of its engine production capacity and fund its aftermarket services activities in Derby, England....More