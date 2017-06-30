Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, June 30, 2017

Volume 408, Issue 64

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Again Raises Security Requirements  

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, describing commercial aviation as “the crown jewel target” of terrorists, has announced new security requirements for all U.S.-bound international flights....More
Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Senate Panel Passes FAA Bill Without ATC Outsourcing  

Key U.S. senators responsible for reauthorizing the FAA on June 29 pushed forward their version of legislation that lacks any provision to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services. The move predominates a counterpart bill moving in the House of Representatives....More

MRO

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Rolls-Royce Commits To £150 Million UK Investment  

Rolls-Royce has committed to investing £150 million ($194.8 million) in its UK operations, which will aid the doubling of its engine production capacity and fund its aftermarket services activities in Derby, England....More

Fuel Watch

Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Global Jet Fuel Prices As of June 29, 2017  

View the Global Jet Fuel Prices As of June 29, 2017 chart in PDF format....More

Airlines

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

In Major Strategy Change, Air Berlin Drops Tegel Hub Idea  

Air Berlin is finally giving up the idea of operating a hub at its home airport, Berlin Tegel....More
Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

IndiGo Eyes Stake In Air India After Privatization Approved  

India’s leading private carrier IndiGo has expressed interest in buying a stake in state-run Air India, hours after the country’s government approved plans to privatize it....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Jun 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Alaska Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017  

View the Alaska Airlines Fuel Cost 2016/2017 chart in PDF format....More
