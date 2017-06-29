Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, June 29, 2017

Volume 408, Issue 63

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

House Transportation Panel Passes ATC Privatization  

After almost 10 hours of debate and consideration that seemed to change nothing, the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed a plan to outsource air traffic control (ATC) services to a nonprofit, non-government entity....More
Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Thailand’s International Carriers Face Recertification Deadline  

The beginning of September is looming as a key milestone in Thailand’s effort to recertify all of its airlines that operate international flights....More

Airlines

Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Cathay And Mongolian Enter Codeshare Relationship  

Cathay Pacific Airways and MIAT Mongolian Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement that is expected to help the Mongolian carrier extend its network access farther south in the Asia-Pacific region....More
Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Poor Results Cause Southwest To End Two Cuba Routes  

Southwest Airlines has joined several other carriers in reducing frequencies to Cuba, announcing it will end Varadero and Santa Clara flights on Sept. 4....More

Technology

Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airbus Glider Making High-Altitude Record Bid   1

The pressurized Perlan 2 is designed to reach 90,000 ft., but chief pilot Jim Payne is hoping to reach 60,000-65,000 ft. this year, enough to beat the record of 50,727 ft. set by Perlan 1 in 2006....More

Airframers/Suppliers

Jun 28, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Bolsters CFO Smith With New Responsibilities  

Boeing said June 28 it is empowering Chief financial Officer Greg Smith with new responsibilities for companywide performance and strategy as it launches a third, new business unit....More

Airline Snapshot

Jun 29, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airline Snapshot: Aeroflot  

View the Airline Snapshot: Aeroflot chart in PDF format....More
