Aviation Daily, June 15, 2017

Regulatory/Legislative

Jun 14, 2017
Aerospace Trade Chief Advises New Brexit Strategy Needed  

ADS’ message comes after Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of achieving a mandate from UK voters were dealt a colossal blow after her snap-election gamble went awry....More
Jun 14, 2017
TSA To Test Biometric Technology  

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it is beginning tests of biometric fingerprint identification technology at two U.S. airport checkpoint lanes, one in Atlanta and another in Denver....More

Airlines

Jun 14, 2017
Allegiant Adds A320s To Streamline Fleet  

Ultra-LCC Allegiant has signed 12-year leases for used Airbus A320s as it works to streamline its narrowbody aircraft fleet before the end of the decade....More
Jun 14, 2017
Air Berlin Predicts Operating Profit; Needs New Investors  

The carrier has also applied for loan guarantees from the German federal government, as well as the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin (where Air Berlin’s main bases in Dusseldorf and Berlin, respectively, are located)....More
Jun 14, 2017
EasyJet Takes First Airbus A320neo  

With the June 14 handover, EasyJet became the 25th A320neo operator. The 186-seat London Luton Airport-based aircraft will enter commercial service June 15....More

Suppliers

Jun 14, 2017
AIA: Total A&D Employment Slipped In 2016  

Total aerospace and defense employment in the U.S. dipped in 2016, falling back to roughly 2011 levels, according to a new report from the Aerospace Industries Association that features significantly updated figures....More

Airline Snapshot

Jun 14, 2017
Airline Snapshot: EasyJet Airlines  

View the Airline Snapshot: EasyJet Airlines chart in PDF format....More
