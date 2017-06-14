Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, June 14, 2017

Volume 408, Issue 52

Airlines

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Lufthansa Moving Some A380s To Munich  

The shift will become effective in March 2018....More
Jun 13, 2017
Article
Air France-KLM Boosting Partnerships For Profitability  

Air France-KLM’s CEO says China is one of the airline’s priorities as it works to develop more airline partnerships and, in parallel, readies for the launch of its low-cost long-haul carrier later this year....More

Airports

Jun 13, 2017
Article
European Airports Warn Of Risk From Brexit Uncertainty  

Europe’s airports believe uncertainty surrounding the UK’s planned exit from the EU is the biggest risk facing the sector, delegates told the Airports Council International Europe general assembly....More

Lessors

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Everbright’s China Dream Includes C919  

When announcing the order, Comac did not disclose delivery dates. Earlier C919 contracts signed by the state-owned manufacturer have not committed it to deliver at any particular time, industry sources have said....More

Airframers/Suppliers

ATR 42-600.
Jun 13, 2017
Article
Airframer Offers STOL Version Of ATR 42  

What CEO Christian Scherer describes as “a substantial piece of work” will allow the aircraft to land on and take off from runways as short as 800 m (2,625 ft.)....More

Inflight Entertainment

Jun 13, 2017
Article
Phasor Targets Flat Ku Antenna In Late 2018  

Premium passengers sleep better in those lie-flat seats in premium cabins. Airline chief financial officers would probably sleep better with light lie-flat antennas replacing the heavy radomes currently needed for satellite broadband communication....More

Suppliers

Jun 12, 2017
Article
Al-Burhan Works With Ideagen Before Launching Airline  

Iraq's Al-Burhan Airways (ABA) is working with UK software firm Ideagen before launching a dedicated commercial airline service....More

Industry Data

Jun 14, 2017
Article
Leisure and Discounted Average Business Fares: Week of June 5 vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure and Discounted Average Business Fares: Week of June 5 vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
