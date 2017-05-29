Aviation Daily, May 29, 2017

The wreckage of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter that went missing May 23 was found in a thick forest near Tezpur in the northeastern state of Assam on May 26. No traces were found of the two pilots. A search for the flight data recorder and missing crew will be undertaken by ground personnel after they reach the crash site, the IAF says in an official statement. The fighter had taken off from the IAF’s Tezpur air base, located about 172 km from the India-China border, for a training mission....More