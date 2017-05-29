Connect With Us
Aviation Daily, May 29, 2017

Airframes/Suppliers

May 26, 2017
Bombardier: 2017’s C Series Delivery Plans On Track  

Bombardier says it is sticking with its target of delivering 30-35 C Series aircraft in 2017, but most of the handovers will occur toward the end of the year....More

Airlines

May 26, 2017
Malaysia Airlines Feels Effects Of Capacity-Driven Fare Wars  

While Malaysia Airlines is continuing to improve its passenger bookings dramatically, yields are under pressure as fare competition intensifies in many of its markets....More
May 26, 2017
United: We Are Prepared For The Summer Season  

Since the end of last summer, United Airlines has been preparing for this year’s busy flying season, which kicks off June 1....More

Holiday Notice

May 29, 2017
Holiday Notice  

In observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S., Aviation Daily will not be publishing on Monday, May 29. The next issue of Aviation Daily will be dated Wednesday, May 31....More

Regulatory/Legislative

May 26, 2017
Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Revised Travel Ban  

U.S. appeals court upholds the block on U.S. President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban....More

Safety

May 26, 2017
Lack Of Runway Friction Eyed After Garuda 737 Excursion  

Investigators will determine if failure to clean the rubber from a runway contributed to the excursion of a Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737-800....More

MRO

May 26, 2017
United Celebrates National AMT Day, Around the World  

United Airlines uses recent National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day to honor its maintenance professionals around the world....More

Industry Data

May 29, 2017
U.S. Airlines Systemwide Seasonally-Adjusted Passenger Enplanements 2017  

View the U.S. Airlines Systemwide Seasonally-Adjusted Passenger Enplanements 2017 chart in PDF format....More
May 29, 2017
SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Calendar of Events

May 29, 2017
Upcoming Events  

View the SpeedNews Aircraft & Engines Marketplace chart in PDF format....More

Operations

May 29, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Wreckage of Missing IAF Su-30MKI Found  

The wreckage of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30MKI fighter that went missing May 23 was found in a thick forest near Tezpur in the northeastern state of Assam on May 26. No traces were found of the two pilots. A search for the flight data recorder and missing crew will be undertaken by ground personnel after they reach the crash site, the IAF says in an official statement. The fighter had taken off from the IAF’s Tezpur air base, located about 172 km from the India-China border, for a training mission....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

May 29, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $13.9m U.S. Navy contract for additional hardware to integrate Navy large aircraft infrared countermeasures on combat aircraft for the Navy and the governments of the U.K. and Australia....More
