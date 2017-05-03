Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, May 3, 2017

Volume 408, Issue 23

Airlines

May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Alitalia To File For Bankruptcy After Union Rejects Agreement  

Alitalia’s shareholders and board of directors voted in favor of filing for Italy’s equivalent of bankruptcy protection on May 2, after union members last week voted down a compromise on labor cuts....More
May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

IATA: Confident Businesses, Travelers Drive Airline Demand  

Global air travel demand is more robust than expected so far in 2017 because of growing business and consumer confidence, according to IATA chief economist Brian Pearce....More
May 1, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

ANA Raises LCC Division Growth Expectations  

All Nippon Airways Holdings (ANA HD) has set ambitious growth goals for its LCC business, boosted by the consolidation of Peach into the group....More
May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Hawaiian Rolls Out New Aircraft Livery And Logo Design  

Hawaiian Airlines has revealed a new livery and logo, and could have as many as seven aircraft displaying the redesign by year-end....More
May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

WestJet Ordering 787-9s To Expand Widebody Fleet  

WestJet is ordering up to 20 Boeing 787-9s, positioning the Canadian carrier to expand its growing widebody fleet and reach far-flung destinations it does not have the range to serve today....More

Airframers/Suppliers

May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Boeing Outlines 737-10X Gear Test Plan   52

As Boeing works toward the expected launch of the 737-10X around midyear the company has offered more details of the design and test plan for the extended main gear which is pivotal to the configuration of the stretched twin....More
May 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Embraer Revenue, Shipments Decline In First Quarter  

The business jet market remains a challenge and is “neither improving or worsening,” Embraer’s top executive said....More

Safety

May 2, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Taiwan Safety Panel Calls For Lithium Battery Assessment  

Taiwan’s Aviation Safety Council is calling on the country’s aviation regulator to evaluate the risks of passengers using lithium-ion power banks to recharge their portable electronic devices while onboard an aircraft....More

MRO

Apr 27, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

American ‘Back To Basics’ Prepping For Big Data  

As airlines and MRO providers embrace data analytics to help drive efficiencies, their organizations must first ensure they have basic protocols in place to properly navigate what is proving to be a complex and evolving path....More

Industry Data

May 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Leisure and Busines Fares: Week Of April 10 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week  

View the Leisure And Busines Fares: Week Of April 10 Vs. Previous Week And Year-Ago Week chart in PDF format....More
