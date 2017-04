FRANKFURT—Air Berlin is on the lookout for “new partnerships and cooperations” as the airline tries to speed up its restructuring process. The airline, 29.2% owned by Etihad Airways, will be seeking these partnerships “in the coming weeks and months,” according to new CEO Thomas Winkelmann. While he did not specify the exact form they could take, partnership in the context of the ongoing Air Berlin crisis almost certainly can be translated into equity investment.... More