Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, April 25, 2017

Volume 408, Issue 17

Regulatory/Legislative

Apr 24, 2017
Thailand Completes Second Airline Recertification  

Thai aviation authorities have completed the recertification of Thai AirAsia , although most of Thailand’s airlines are still waiting to go through this process....More

Airframers/Suppliers

The first C919 prototype lifts its nose gear at the end of taxi testing.
Apr 24, 2017
Comac Authorized For C919 Flight

Comac has completed taxi testing of the first C919 narrowbody airliner prototype, and received authorization from Civil Aviation Administration of China to conduct the first flight....More

Correction

Apr 25, 2017
Correction  

In the April 24 issue of Aviation Daily, the table on p. 6 entitled “Consumer Complaints: Rankings – U.S. Airlines (Domestic Only)” included two rows that should not have appeared....More

Airlines

Apr 24, 2017
Delta And JetBlue Seek More Havana Flights  

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways are seeking to increase flights to Havana while other U.S. carriers withdraw from Cuba, as the U.S. airline industry continues trying to figure out how to best serve the newly reopened U.S.-Cuba market....More

MRO

Apr 20, 2017
How Will Alaska Airlines Support Its New Mixed Fleet?  

Kurt Kinder, a 29-year veteran of the airline, became Alaska Airlines’ vice president for maintenance and engineering in January 2016. He answers that question and more....More
Apr 20, 2017
Canaccord: OEM Aftermarket ‘Noise’ Shakes Industry  

Original equipment manufacturers continue to “make noise” about entering the commercial aerospace aftermarket (AM) marketplace, “representing a structural shift in their approach to the commercial AM,” a Wall Street analyst said in a widely anticipated report ahead of a major industry conference....More
Apr 20, 2017
EASA Approves Vietnam Airlines’ MRO Division  

Vietnam Airlines Engineering Co. (Vaeco), the maintenance subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, has been granted a Part 145 approval certificate by the European Aviation Safety Agency....More
Terminal 5 at New York JFK.
Apr 20, 2017
As It Grows, JetBlue Innovates New York JFK Operations  

As part of its continued growth, JetBlue is preparing its operations—from fleet size, flight and systems operations to maintenance—to support a bigger airline serving more cities, with more flights and more employees....More

Forecasts/Industry Data

Apr 25, 2017
Aviation Week Fleet & MRO Forecasts  

View the Aviation Week Fleet & MRO Forecasts chart in PDF format....More

Apr 25, 2017
