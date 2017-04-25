Aviation Daily, April 25, 2017

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways are seeking to increase flights to Havana while other U.S. carriers withdraw from Cuba, as the U.S. airline industry continues trying to figure out how to best serve the newly reopened U.S.-Cuba market....More
Original equipment manufacturers continue to “make noise” about entering the commercial aerospace aftermarket (AM) marketplace, “representing a structural shift in their approach to the commercial AM,” a Wall Street analyst said in a widely anticipated report ahead of a major industry conference....More
As part of its continued growth, JetBlue is preparing its operations—from fleet size, flight and systems operations to maintenance—to support a bigger airline serving more cities, with more flights and more employees....More