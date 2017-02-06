Aviation Daily, February 6, 2017

U.S. regional giant SkyWest Inc. is this year taking major steps in its long-term efforts to phase out unprofitable 50-seat regional jet operations and increase its ratio of newer and larger dual-class aircraft....More
Plans to restore a commercial helicopter service between the UK mainland and the Isles of Scilly have moved a step closer, following the approval of plans to build a new heliport to support the service....More
25 Years Ago
Feb. 6, 1992—A “welfare committee” of Aerospatiale employees petitions the French government to block Air France’s purchase of three Boeing 767-300s. The committee seeks to have the order filled with Airbus A310s.
50 Years Ago...More
The European Commission wants to amend the EU Emissions Trading System to continue to exclude flights to and from non-European countries, following the ICAO’s international agreement to limit the growing effect of airline emissions in 2016....More
The Irish Aviation Authority has successfully completed operational trials showing that one air traffic controller can simultaneously handle traffic at two low-capacity airports, using remote tower technologies....More