Aviation Daily, February 6, 2017
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, February 6, 2017

Volume 407, Issue 24

Airlines

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Tigerair Withdraws From Disputed Bali Routes  

Tigerair Australia has decided to pull out of the Bali, Indonesia, market in response to the latest twist in a regulatory wrangle with the Indonesian government....More
Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

SkyWest To Continue Fleet Realignment  

U.S. regional giant SkyWest Inc. is this year taking major steps in its long-term efforts to phase out unprofitable 50-seat regional jet operations and increase its ratio of newer and larger dual-class aircraft....More
Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Isles Of Scilly May Regain Helicopter Service  

Plans to restore a commercial helicopter service between the UK mainland and the Isles of Scilly have moved a step closer, following the approval of plans to build a new heliport to support the service....More

This Week in Aviation Daily History

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

This Week In Aviation Daily History  

25 Years Ago Feb. 6, 1992—A “welfare committee” of Aerospatiale employees petitions the French government to block Air France’s purchase of three Boeing 767-300s. The committee seeks to have the order filled with Airbus A310s. 50 Years Ago...More

Regulatory/Legislative

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

EC Considers Prolonging ETS Indefinitely  

The European Commission wants to amend the EU Emissions Trading System to continue to exclude flights to and from non-European countries, following the ICAO’s international agreement to limit the growing effect of airline emissions in 2016....More
Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

ADs To Be Reissued By FAA Amidst 60-Day Regulatory Freeze  

The aviation industry and the FAA have been reviewing President Donald Trump’s executive order for a 60-day freeze on all pending and new regulations....More

Labor

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Mesa Flight Attendants To Vote On Strike  

Flight attendants at Mesa Airlines will vote on whether to strike, the Association of Flight Attendants-Communications Workers of America union said on Feb. 3....More

Safety

An HD screen shows airport runways to a central controller.
Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Irish Remote Tower: Two Airports With One Controller  

The Irish Aviation Authority has successfully completed operational trials showing that one air traffic controller can simultaneously handle traffic at two low-capacity airports, using remote tower technologies....More

Industry Data

Feb 3, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

U.S. Airlines Seasonally-Adjusted Monthly Revenue  

U.S. Airlines Seasonally-Adjusted Monthly Revenue chart in PDF format...More
