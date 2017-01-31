Connect With Us
Aviation Daily

Aviation Daily, January 31, 2017

Volume 407, Issue 20

Regulatory/Legislative

Global Entry kiosk at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airlines React To U.S. Travel Ban  

The executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump barring nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S. led to “confusion among both airlines and travelers,” and has placed a number of “burdens” on airlines, according to IATA....More

Airports

Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Delta Fixes Outage As Protests Snarl U.S. Airports  

Delta Air Lines has restored the system outage that forced it to cancel more than 150 flights Jan. 29, and is not addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet blaming the carrier for airport delays....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Compromise Sets SoCal Airport Closing Date  

Under an agreement between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, the Santa Monica Airport will remain open through 2028, although its runway will be shortened, impacting larger business jet traffic....More

Correction

Jan 31, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Correction  

A story in the Jan. 30 issue of Aviation Daily should have said that Wings Air operates a mix of ATR 72-500s and –600s....More

Airlines

Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Qantas, American Push For Antitrust Immunity  

Qantas and American Airlines have backed away from some aspects of their codeshare arrangements, as they prepare to refile their application for a stronger partnership....More
Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Horizon Pilots Claim Carrier Violates RLA  

Pilots for Seattle-based Horizon Air—the regional subsidiary of Alaska Airlines—filed a lawsuit Jan. 27 claiming that Horizon executives “broke faith with the negotiation process and began making unilateral changes to compensation,” violating the terms of the Railway Labor Act....More

MRO

Jan 30, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Qantas Introduces Widebody Aircraft Hangar At LAX  

Qantas has opened a new maintenance hangar at Los Angeles International Airport. The facility will give the carrier more capacity for its own widebody aircraft, and allow it to target third-party maintenance work....More

Airport Profile

Jan 31, 2017
Article
Aviation Daily

Airport Profile — New York LaGuardia (LGA)  

View the Airport Profile — New York LaGuardia (LGA) chart in PDF format....More
