Aviation Daily, January 31, 2017

The executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump barring nationals from seven countries from entering the U.S. led to “confusion among both airlines and travelers,” and has placed a number of “burdens” on airlines, according to IATA....More
Delta Air Lines has restored the system outage that forced it to cancel more than 150 flights Jan. 29, and is not addressing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet blaming the carrier for airport delays....More
Under an agreement between the FAA and the city of Santa Monica, California, the Santa Monica Airport will remain open through 2028, although its runway will be shortened, impacting larger business jet traffic....More
Pilots for Seattle-based Horizon Air—the regional subsidiary of Alaska Airlines—filed a lawsuit Jan. 27 claiming that Horizon executives “broke faith with the negotiation process and began making unilateral changes to compensation,” violating the terms of the Railway Labor Act....More
Qantas has opened a new maintenance hangar at Los Angeles International Airport. The facility will give the carrier more capacity for its own widebody aircraft, and allow it to target third-party maintenance work....More