Podcast: Has Etihad Hit A Wall?

After spending billions in investments in foreign airlines and new aircraft, Etihad’s CEO James Hogan is being replaced. With less appetite for risk and growth, what’s next for the Abu Dhabi-based airline?

Meanwhile, Emirates Airline has rattled the feathers of U.S. legacy carriers with this week’s announcement of a new service between Athens and New York. How will the Trump administration react? Listen in as our editors discuss.

Read further: Etihad’s Management Changes Signal New Course

