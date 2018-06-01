The industry has, after 14 years, become used to the process. About once a year or so, and seemingly out of nowhere, a war of words between Airbus and Boeing flares up. Usually, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has announced some interim step in one of the two cases before it in which the amount of alleged illegal subsidies for the two largest aerospace companies is to be determined. A few days of excitement, claims and counterclaims ensues before business-as-usual resumes. The ongoing ...