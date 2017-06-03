Podcast: The State Of The Airline Industry

As airline executives from around the world gather in Cancun, Mexico, for the International Air Transport Association’s annual meeting, carriers are enjoying low fuel costs—and in many cases record profits. But challenges loom on the not-too-distant horizon. Most immediately are security concerns about passenger-carried electronics. Beyond that is the exit of the U.K. from the E.U. and the rise of protectionism around the globe. Commercial Aviation Managing Editor Jens Flottau, Aviation Daily Editor Madhu Unnikrishnan and Executive Editor Jim Asker discuss issues f acing the airline industry.

