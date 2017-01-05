With a population of about 24 million people, Taiwan has had no shortage of airlines. Four months ago, eight carriers based on the island operated jet mainline aircraft. They included two budget airlines, each set up in 2014. Now the local industry is undergoing a spasm of consolidation. First, one of the low-cost carriers was closed by its struggling owner, another airline. Then the owner folded. If the parent company is revived, a rival will own it, and it will be a smaller operation. One ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"How Taiwanâ€™s Airline Industry Is Consolidating" is part of the new Aviation Week & Space Technology subscription, now available online and in our newly launched mobile app.
Current Aviation Week & Space Technology magazine subscribers: online and mobile access are now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Subscribe NOW to our introductory launch special (up to 40% off regular rates), available exclusively at Aviationweek.com. Simply click below to choose your preferred option to receive immediate online and mobile access.