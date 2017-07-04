The restoration of air service between the U.S. and Cuba last year touched off a feeding frenzy by U.S. carriers hungry to enter a market from which they had been barred for more than 50 years, but this once-in-a-lifetime chance was not without its risks. Airlines flew into a vacuum they expected five decades of pent-up demand to fill. As it is, demand for Cuba travel has underwhelmed the industry. Three carriers—Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Silver Airways—recently ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Cuba Market Not Panning Out As Planned For U.S. Carriers" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.