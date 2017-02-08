China Eastern Airlines has long been the most conservative of China’s biggest airlines, more interested in defending its strong Shanghai market than intruding into rivals’ territory. China Southern Airlines, on the other hand, has been forced by the relative low demand at its Guangzhou home to look hungrily elsewhere. In setting out their 2017 priorities, the two carriers are conforming to those patterns. China Eastern is putting almost all its new widebody capacity at Shanghai, ...
