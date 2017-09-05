Qantas Airways has thrown down the gauntlet to the two major jet airframers to meet the Sydney-London nonstop challenge, and such an extreme route almost may be in reach for Boeing and Airbus. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce renewed—at a recent earnings briefing—the challenge for Airbus and Boeing to propose aircraft that can operate nonstop from Australian East Coast cities to London or New York. The airline has discussed this possibility before, but the latest comments are the strongest ...