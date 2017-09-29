As commercial aircraft become increasingly e-enabled and airlines make more use of passenger data to personalize the inflight entertainment (IFE) experience, addressing cybersecurity concerns is becoming paramount. The aviation sector’s march toward the Internet of Things (IoT), where data can be transferred over the internet from a variety of connected devices, means it is vital to preempt and thwart attacks from cybercriminals. This requires convergent thinking across all ...
REGISTER FOR FREE ACCESS (Valid Email Required)
Register now for free access to "Inflight Entertainment Providers Face Cybersecurity Threat" and other premium content selected daily by our editors. Your free registration will also allow you to comment on any article posted to Aviationweek.com.
Current magazine subscribers: digital access to articles associated with your subscription are now included at no added charge to you. Simply use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.