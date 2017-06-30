Collaborative Swarming When General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) peers into the future of warfare, it imagines transitioning from one pilot controlling one MQ-9 aircraft to one pilot controlling multiple aircraft—or a drone mothership carrying multiple collaborative, swarming “Gremlins.” Mike Atwood, the company’s senior director of advanced programs, says much of the Pentagon’s Third Offset Strategy is about moving from “bald eagles to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"General Atomics Readies Swarm For Gremlins, Gray Wolf" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.