As with the contentious topic of global warming, opinions about “pilot shortage” run the gamut from ardent believers to staunch skeptics, the latter most notably embodied by the U.S.’s largest pilot union. Both sides agree, however, that the way forward for pilot hiring will be different than in the past. “Under the current regulatory structure, we’re exceeding demand,” says Paul Ryder, national resource coordinator for the Air Line Pilots ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Is U.S. Airline Pilot Shortage Real?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.