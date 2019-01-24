Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 24, 2019
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 24, 2019

Volume 267, Issue 15

Business

Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UTC Expects Real Aerospace Growth After Bullish 2018 Results  

United Technologies expects high-single digit organic sales growth at engine-maker Pratt & Whitney this year, and mid-single digits at the new Collins Aerospace....More
Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

First OneWeb Satellites Reach Kourou Launch Site  

The first six of a planned 600-member broadband sat constellation owned and operated by OneWeb arrived at the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, on Jan. 22....More
Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AeroVironment’s Secretive HAPS Aircraft Booking Orders  

AeroVironment’s secretive, high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) program aimed at the 5G market has “generated close to $75 million-plus” worth of orders....More

Funding & Policy

Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Army Modernization May Incur Cost Overruns, GAO Warns  

A government watchdog organization is concerned that the U.S. Army plans to mature technology for Future Vertical Lift, long-range precision fires and air and missile defense modernization to a level lower than recommended by leading practices....More

Programs

Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

New Photo May Reveal Russian Unmanned Strike Aircraft   1

A grainy picture that surfaced Jan. 23 on a Russian web site purportedly reveals the Sukhoi Okhotnik-B stealthy unmanned strike aircraft....More
Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India To Launch Satellite For Border Security  

India’s state-run space agency will launch an exclusive satellite for the country’s home ministry to help secure the country’s borders....More
Jan 23, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Blue Origin's New Shepard Makes 10th Test Flight  

It was the 10th test flight since April 29, 2015, for New Shepard, which may be ready to launch human passengers by the end of 2019....More
Jan 17, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India’s LCH Conducts First Weapon Test  

India’s indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter has carried out an air-to-air missile test on a moving aerial target....More
Jan 22, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Israel, U.S. Conduct Arrow-3 Interceptor Test  

As part of preparations for a full-scale intercept test with the Arrow-3 ballistic missile defense system to be performed in Alaska, Israel and the U.S. have tested the missile over the Mediterranean....More
Jan 22, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

PSLV Launch To Feature Fourth Stage Experiment  

This week’s planned launch of India’s Microsat-R remote sensing satellite will feature a unique experiment involving the PSLV's fourth stage....More

Operations

Jan 22, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Drone Sighting Briefly Halts Flights Into Newark-Liberty  

FAA said it received two reports from incoming flights to EWR at 5 p.m. local time of a drone flying at about 3,500 ft. above Teterboro, New Jersey, to the northeast....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jan 24, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

ROLLS-ROYCE opened refurbished/consolidated thruster manufacturing plant in Rauma, Finland, Jan. 22....More

In Brief

Jan 24, 2019
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airbus Helicopter Deliveries Decline, Orders Rise In 2018  

Airbus Helicopters delivered 356 helicopters in 2018 and took net orders for 381 units, the company announced Jan. 23....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Informa USA, Inc.
Copyright © 2019. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.