Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 26, 2018

Programs

Jun 25, 2018
Article
South Korea Chooses P-8, Obviates Need For Local Work  

South Korea has chosen the Boeing P-8 Poseidon over competing maritime patrollers offered by Airbus, L3 and Saab....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
B-21 Will Complete Critical Design Review By Year’s End  

One of the USAF's top acquisition programs, the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider, will complete its critical design review by year’s end, a senior official says....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
Dedrone Wins U.S. Military’s ‘ThunderDrone’ Prototyping Event  

Counter-drone system provider Dedrone said it won first place in the third of three “ThunderDrone” rapid prototyping events....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
SkyGuardian To Perform Transatlantic Flight  

General Atomics’ SkyGuardian UAV is to make a transatlantic crossing for its international debut at this year’s Royal International Air Tattoo....More
Jun 22, 2018
Article
U.S. Army to Rapidly Prototype Future Armed Scout Helicopter  

As it accelerates planning for a new armed scout rotorcraft, the U.S. Army has announced it will brief industry on June 28....More

Jun 26, 2018
Article
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LOCKHEED MARTIN has $1.12b U.S. Air Force contract for 16 F-16 V Block 70 aircraft for Bahrain....More

Funding & Policy

Jun 25, 2018
Article
NASA To Assess Change To Field Center Operations  

President Trump has told NASA to make a fresh assessment of the Federally Funded Research and Development Center model for operating the agency’s field centers....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
How Big Will The Space Industry Get?  

When it comes to investing in space-related businesses, companies often have been reluctant to pursue what they perceive to be big risks. But the organizers of a new study on the size of the space market think change is coming....More
Jun 25, 2018
Article
Pentagon, NASA Back Commerce’s New Space Traffic Role  

U.S. civil and military officials are backing the Trump administration’s push to place responsibility for space traffic management in the Department of Commerce....More
Jun 26, 2018
Article
The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

On Tuesday morning the House Transportation Committee will discuss “Commercial Space Transportation Regulatory Reform: Stakeholder Perspectives” with witnesses from Blue Origin, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance....More

Operations

Jun 25, 2018
Article
Pilot Dies When A-29 Crashes During Light Attack Experiment  

A pilot was killed when an A-29 Super Tucano crashed in New Mexico while participating in a U.S. Air Force light attack experiment, the service said....More

Contracts

Jun 26, 2018
Article
Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of June 18-22, 2018  

Harris Corp., Lynchburg, Virginia (W52P2J-18-D-0008); Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, Maryland (W52P1J-18-D-0009); Icom America Inc., Kirkland, Washington (W52P1J-18-D-0010); E.F. Johnson Co., Irving, Texas (W52P1J-18-D-0011)...More
