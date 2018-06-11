Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 11, 2018
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 11, 2018

Volume 264, Issue 50

Funding & Policy

Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Agencies Want More Counter-Drone Authority  

A panel of government and law enforcement officials expressed grave concern to lawmakers about the threat posed by terrorists and criminals operating unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and called on Congress to provide them with more authority and resources to counter malicious drones....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

AIRBUS closed deal to acquire majority stake in BOMBARDIER C Series airliner, effective July 1....More

Operations

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S., Russian, European Crew Docks at Space Station  

The International Space Station (ISS) resumed six-person operations early June 8 after a brief crew exchange with the docking of Russia’s Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft and its U.S., Russian and European crew—Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Sergey Prokopyev and Alexander Gerst....More

Programs

Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA’s New Horizons: Ultima Thule, Here I Come  

New Horizons is in good health and preparing for a flyby of the oddly shaped Kuiper Belt object MU69, also known as Ultima Thule, that is expected to begin in late August....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Raytheon Expects Navy Selection To Fuel Demand for Anti-Ship NSM  

Raytheon has begun discussions with the U.S. Navy on how to proceed with arming the service’s Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) with Norway’s Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM)....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NASA Extends Juno’s Jupiter Mission  

NASA’s Juno mission at Jupiter has been extended until 2022 to enable scientists to achieve their prime mission goals despite a technical issue that has slowed science gathering....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Northrop-Upgraded AH-1F For Jordan Enters Testing  

The helicopter, upgraded by Northrop and partner Science and Engineering Services (SES), has entered flight testing in Huntsville, Alabama, and the first modified AH-1Fs have been shipped to Jordan for weapons testing and final acceptance....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India Okays $1.5B For PSLV, GSLV Projects  

The funds will be distributed between the country’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk. 3 projects....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Australia Gives Hornet Parts To Malaysia  

The gift, formally made on June 5, will be a boon to the RMAF, which operates eight F/A-18Ds that are similar to Australia’s Hornets....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Ilyushin Confirms Preliminary Design Of Il-276 Medium Lifter  

The Russian military aims to gradually renew the entire range of its airlift capabilities, and its medium lifter has taken one step forward in development....More
Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ESA’s Wind-Gauging Satellite To Launch In August  

The launch of Europe's Aeolus wind measurement satellite is now scheduled for Aug. 21 after 11 years of delay....More

Calendar of Events

Jun 11, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.
CONTINUE TO SITE >
OR WAIT 0 SECS