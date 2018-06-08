Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 8, 2018

Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE Systems' Air division saysthe UK should be aiming to take a lead role in an international program to ensure the country retains its engineering base to produce combat aircraft....More
Insitu has been competitively awarded a contract potentially worth $117 million over eight years to install and deploy contractor-owned and operated ScanEagle small UAS on U.S. Coast Guard cutters....More
LONDON—The FAA is calling on Bell to introduce additional protections into the fly-by-wire control system of its new Model 525 intermediate-heavy twin-engine helicopter.
The regulator has issued a special conditions document urging the introduction of a Flight Envelope Protection (FEP) algorithms that would stop the pilot or the aircraft’s autopilot from forcing the aircraft to “exceed its structural, aerodynamic or operating limits.”...More
