Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 8, 2018
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 8, 2018

Volume 264, Issue 49

Programs

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pegasus Xl Backed For Long-Term Future  

Orbital ATK is upgrading the Pegasus XL rocket to drive down costs and has acquired a second airworthy Lockheed L-1011 as a long-term spares source....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BAE: Britain Should Take Lead Role In Future Fighter  

Chris Boardman, managing director of BAE Systems' Air division saysthe UK should be aiming to take a lead role in an international program to ensure the country retains its engineering base to produce combat aircraft....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

F-35s Delivered To UK Home Base  

Six years after the delivery of the UK’s first F-35, four of the fighters have touched down at RAF Marham, the airfield selected as the British main F-35 operating base....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Curiosity Mars Rover Finds Evidence Of Diverse Organic Molecules  

Forty-two years after NASA’s twin Viking landers looked for organics on Mars, the Curiosity rover has found them, setting the stage for a focused search for signs of life....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Coast Guard Finally Gets UAS With Insitu Award  

Insitu has been competitively awarded a contract potentially worth $117 million over eight years to install and deploy contractor-owned and operated ScanEagle small UAS on U.S. Coast Guard cutters....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

FAA Calls for Additional Protections In Bell 525 Fly-By-Wire  

LONDON—The FAA is calling on Bell to introduce additional protections into the fly-by-wire control system of its new Model 525 intermediate-heavy twin-engine helicopter. The regulator has issued a special conditions document urging the introduction of a Flight Envelope Protection (FEP) algorithms that would stop the pilot or the aircraft’s autopilot from forcing the aircraft to “exceed its structural, aerodynamic or operating limits.”...More

Funding & Policy

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

FAA Bans Drone Overflights of Facilities; Pentagon Stops Commercial Buys  

The FAA named 19 U.S. penitentiaries and 10 Coast Guard bases and facilities at which drone flights will be prohibited from the ground to 400 ft. above each site, effective June 20....More
Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

European Union Lays Out €16B Space Spending Plan  

The majority of the money—around €9.7 billion—will be spent on the Galileo navigation system and European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS) constellation....More

Operations

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Israeli Navy Using UAS To Track Submarines  

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) adapted the platform, originally designed for land-based missions, for the sub-hunting role....More

Business

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UTC Creates ‘Skunk Works’ Advanced Projects Group  

The organization, apparently called UTAP, is headed by Executive Director for Advanced Projects Jason Chua, who was formerly with Airbus’ Silicon Valley outpost A3 (“A-Cubed”)....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

RAYTHEON has $49.4m U.S. Air Force contract for Qatar Air and Missile Defense Operation Center....More

In Brief

Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Harris Delivers Fifth GPS Navigation Payload  

Harris has delivered the fifth of 10 navigation payloads to Lockheed Martin under its contract for GPS III satellites....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Jun 8, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Maritime Helicopter Deliveries/Retirements: 2018 - 2027  

View the Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Maritime Helicopter Deliveries/Retirements: 2018 - 2027 chart in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.
CONTINUE TO SITE >
OR WAIT 0 SECS