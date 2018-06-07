Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 7, 2018

Insight into how urgently the U.S. Air Force wants to field a hypersonic strike weapon has emerged even as Lockheed Martin officially acknowledges the April award of a potential $928 million contract to develop the air-launched missile....More
Japan’s aerospace industry association will press for an early start to development of an indigenous fighter if the government decides not to use a foreign design for the country’s next combat aircraft....More
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.