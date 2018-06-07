Connect With Us
Aviation Week

Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 7, 2018
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 7, 2018

Volume 264, Issue 48

Programs

Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Under The Gun To Field Hypersonic Strike Missile  

Insight into how urgently the U.S. Air Force wants to field a hypersonic strike weapon has emerged even as Lockheed Martin officially acknowledges the April award of a potential $928 million contract to develop the air-launched missile....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan Industry To Press For Early Start For Fighter Program  

Japan’s aerospace industry association will press for an early start to development of an indigenous fighter if the government decides not to use a foreign design for the country’s next combat aircraft....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Unverified Photograph Of Avic Dark Sword Drone Appears  

Flight testing Avic’s Dark Sword supersonic combat drone may follow the appearance of an unverified photograph of the aircraft in the form of a full-scale prototype or mockup....More
Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

BriteCloud Derivative To Protect Transport Aircraft  

Leonardo has lifted the veil on a new version of its BriteCloud active decoy designed to protect transport aircraft....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Indonesia Will Buy Five C-130J Hercules  

The timing of the purchase has not been disclosed, but experience with other Indonesian programs suggests it may be protracted....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

IAF Squadron To Receive New AEW Aircraft  

The IAF’s Nachshon squadron, one of the busiest in the force, will receive another Gulfstream G-550 (Eitam) airborne early warning aircraft....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

THALES, BAE SYSTEMS and CGI have teamed to bid for the second phase of the UK Royal Navy’s Maritime Electronic Warfare Program (MEWP)....More

In Brief

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Russia Launches Three To Space Station  

U.S., Russian and European astronauts are en route to an early June 8 docking with the International Space Station....More

Business

Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Northrop Grumman Closes Orbital ATK Acquisition  

While long expected, the regulatory approval nevertheless settles any lingering questions about whether the Trump administration would allow the merger of two major players....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing HorizonX Backs Drone Infrastructure Provider Kittyhawk  

Boeing's HorizonX Ventures arm is participating in a $5 million funding round at Kittyhawk, a provider of software for managing the operation of commercial drone fleets....More
Jun 6, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Looks To Double Venture Capital Investing  

Lockheed Martin Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Pentagon’s leading contractor, expects to significantly ramp up its investment and outreach activity this year....More

DMIN

Jun 7, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Defense Market Intelligence Notes  

View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2018. All rights reserved. Informa Exhibitions.
We use cookies to improve your website experience. To learn about our use of cookies and how you can manage your cookie settings, please see our Cookie Policy. By continuing to use the website, you consent to our use of cookies.
CONTINUE TO SITE >
OR WAIT 0 SECS