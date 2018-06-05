Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 5, 2018

Volume 264, Issue 46

Programs

Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Darpa’s Blackjack to Build On Commercial LEO Constellations  

Darpa envisions an operational constellation of 60-200 satellites at 500-1,300-km altitude, each carrying one or more payloads and each costing less than $6 million including its launch....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Turkey Proceeding With Long-Range SAM Work  

Turkey's long-range SAM work with Eurosam suggests that its controversial purchase of Russia's S-400 may be a one-off....More
Jun 1, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

U.S. Navy Selects Raytheon/Kongsberg Strike Missile For LCS  

The U.S. Navy has formally selected the Raytheon/Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to arm its Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and FFG(X) Future Frigate....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

INDIA test-fired Agni 5 long-range ballistic missile June 3 from Wheeler Island....More

In Brief

Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

On Tuesday afternoon Secretary of the U.S. Army Mark Esper will discuss service priorities at the Brookings Institution in Washington....More

Advertising

Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Advertisement: FS PRECISION  

View the FS PRECISION ad in PDF format....More

Funding & Policy

Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Senate Appropriator Sounds Alarm On Chinese Drone Use  

The Senate Committee on Appropriations wants the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate whether the government is still employing UAVs manufactured by China-based DJI despite espionage concerns....More

Operations

Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpaceX Falcon 9 Makes Midnight Run For SES   1

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early June 4 to deliver a powerful new communications satellite into orbit for Luxembourg-based SES....More
Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Iran Using Yemen As Ballistic Missile Testing Ground  

The first director of the Israel Missile Defense Organization. says Iran has been using Yemen as a “battle laboratory” and has supplied a wide range of ballistic missiles and cruise missiles....More
Jun 3, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Space Station Crew Exchange Underway  

A three-person U.S, Russian and Japanese International Space Station crew descended safely to Earth early June 3, the first step in a five-day exchange of personnel aboard the orbiting science lab....More

Business

Jun 1, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Boeing Chief Outlines Priorities: Digitalization, Share Payments, M&A  

Boeing’s chief executive has laid out three priorities to watch for in how the company spends its gains in the coming years....More

Tecnhology

Jun 4, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

AFRL Plans UAS Terminal-Area Detect-and-Avoid Demo  

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory is developing plans for a demonstration of detect-and-avoid technologies enabling operations in the potentially busy airport terminal area....More

Contracts

Jun 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week Of May 29 - June 1, 2018  

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $46,569,974 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0097 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020)....More
