Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, June 5, 2018

The Senate Committee on Appropriations wants the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to investigate whether the government is still employing UAVs manufactured by China-based DJI despite espionage concerns....More
A three-person U.S, Russian and Japanese International Space Station crew descended safely to Earth early June 3, the first step in a five-day exchange of personnel aboard the orbiting science lab....More
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $46,569,974 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0097 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020)....More
