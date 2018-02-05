Connect With Us
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, February 5, 2018
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, February 5, 2018

Volume 263, Issue 24

Programs

Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Moves Forward On Light Attack, But Nixes Combat Trial  

The U.S. Air Force is taking a step forward in potentially buying a light attack fleet to fighter terrorists in the Middle East....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Airborne ICBM Command Post Prototypes In Works  

Two companies are developing prototypes of an airborne terminal to send launch commands to USAF intercontinental ballistic missiles in the event of nuclear war....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

India’s LCH Flies With New Flight Control System  

India’s Light Combat Helicopter made its first flight with an indigenously designed and developed Automatic Flight Control System on Jan. 31....More
Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Cyclone To Deploy In Summer 2018  

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) plans to deploy the Sikorsky CH-148 Cyclone helicopter operationally this summer....More

Operations

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

Cosmonauts Alexander Misurkin and Anton Shkaplerov conducted a near seven-hour spacewalk outside the International Space Station’s (ISS) Russian segment on Feb. 2 to change out a Lyra high-gain antenna electronics box....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Five Die In Crash Of Two French Army Gazelle Helicopters  

Two Aerospatiale SA 341/342 Gazelle light helicopters crashed Feb. 2 near Carces lake in Southeast France, killing five occupants....More

Funding & Policy

Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pentagon Weapons Buying Office Splits In Two  

The Pentagon’s arms-buying operation has been split into two new groups: the undersecretaries of defense for acquisition and sustainment (A&S) and research and engineering (R&E)....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Top U.S. Diplomat To Promote ‘Buy America’ In Singapore  

The U.S. State Department is sending its senior diplomat in charge of foreign military sales to the Singapore Airshow to promote U.S. arms sales....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Singapore Emphasizes Automation In Defense  

Labor-saving automation is becoming a clear trend in Singaporean defense acquisition, as the wealthy city-state struggles with a low birth rate....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rotorcraft To Be Focus Of Thai Defense Acquisitions  

Rotorcraft will become a focus of Thailand’s military imports in the coming years....More
Feb 2, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Insurgents Distract Philippine Budget From External Threats  

Persistent internal challenges to Philippine national security are distracting the country from an effort to switch defense spending to face external threats....More

Business

Feb 1, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Goodbye Marenco, Hello Kopter  

Kopter is the new name for the fledgling Swiss helicopter manufacturer Marenco Swisshelicopter....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Western Fighter In-Service Fleet By Aircraft Prime/Integrator: 2018 Vs. 2027  

AVIATION WEEK NETWORK forecasts that at the end of 2018, there will be 8,734 Western-designed fighter aircraft in service, a number projected to grow to 8,894 by the end of 2027, for a compound annual growth rate of 0.2%....More

Calendar of Events

Feb 5, 2018
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Upcoming Events  

To list an event, send information in calendar format to Donna Thomas at donna.thomas@aviationweek.com. For a complete list of Aviation Week Network’s upcoming events, and to register, visit www.aviationweek.com/events (Bold type indicates new calendar listing.)...More
