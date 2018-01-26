Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 26, 2018

The technology transition program, an Air Force budget line that funds advanced component development and prototyping, has grown exponentially since being established in fiscal 2014 and that trend is set to continue....More
The U.S. Government Accountability Office says FAA and the Pentagon still have not approved any fixes to address security and operational risks to military aircraft from transmitting their position via ADS-B Out....More
General Dynamics looks to ramp up corporate investments across its aviation and defense businesses, according to company chiefs, following expectations of growth in its Gulfstream and naval shipbuilding work....More