Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, January 26, 2018

Volume 263, Issue 18

Funding & Policy

Jan 25, 2018
USAF Spending Big On Technology Transition Projects  

The technology transition program, an Air Force budget line that funds advanced component development and prototyping, has grown exponentially since being established in fiscal 2014 and that trend is set to continue....More
Jan 25, 2018
GAO: Pentagon, FAA Lag In Addressing ADS-B Risks  

The U.S. Government Accountability Office says FAA and the Pentagon still have not approved any fixes to address security and operational risks to military aircraft from transmitting their position via ADS-B Out....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Jan 26, 2018
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

NORTHROP GRUMMAN has $12.5m U.S. Army contract for Hunter UAV engineering services....More

In Brief

Jan 26, 2018
Casis To Hold Publice Meeting On ISS Research  

The nonprofit Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (Casis) is holding a Jan. 30 public board meeting “to review the progress and future of research” aboard the orbiting facility....More

Programs

Jan 25, 2018
Italian Navy Accepts First F-35B  

The aircraft, which also was the first F-35B to be assembled outside the U.S, was formally handed over in a ceremony at Cameri on Jan. 25....More
Jan 25, 2018
Afghanistan Will Fly 10 Orbital ATK AC-208s  

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that the Afghan Air Force will receive 10 fixed-wing AC-208B “Eliminator” surveillance and strike aircraft from Orbital ATK....More
Jan 25, 2018
U.S. Court Allows Army Purchase of Airbus Helicopters  

A U.S. appeals court decision may allow the U.S. Army to move forward with a sole-source purchase of UH-72 helicopters from Airbus....More
Jan 24, 2018
Myanmar Agrees To Buy Six Su-30s: Report   1

Myanmar has agreed to buy six Sukhoi Su-30 Flanker fighters, Tass news agency reports....More

Business

Jan 25, 2018
GD Hints At Investments In Aviation and Defense  

General Dynamics looks to ramp up corporate investments across its aviation and defense businesses, according to company chiefs, following expectations of growth in its Gulfstream and naval shipbuilding work....More

Aviation Week Forecasts

Jan 26, 2018
Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Military Aircraft Primes/Integrators By ISF: 2018-2027  

View the Aviation Week Forecasts: Western Military Aircraft Primes/Integrators By ISF: 2018-2027 chart in PDF format....More
