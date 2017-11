The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., of Nashua, New Hampshire, a $75.9 million contract for the new manufacture of T-1687/ALE-70(V) countermeasures in support of the PMA272 Air Expendable Countermeasures Program, the Pentagon has announced. The work will be performed in Nashua and is expected to be completed by March 2020. The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.... More