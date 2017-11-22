Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 22, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 22, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 38

Programs

Nov 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

ACC: Why Replace One Vulnerable J-Stars With Another?  

The U.S. Air Force’s $7 billion decision whether to replace the Northrop Grumman E-8C J-Stars with another radar-carrying aircraft or take another path comes down to survivability, and how long it might take to field something better....More
Nov 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

NanoRacks Debuts ‘Doublewide’ CubeSat Deployments  

NanoRacks LLC logged the first deployments from the International Space Station of 6U CubeSats in the more mission-capable 2U-by-3U form factor early Nov. 21...More
Nov 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan May Have Toned Down Endurance Bias Of Future Fighter  

The latest concept design of Japan’s proposed indigenous fighter may have moved a little away from the bias toward long range and endurance over flight performance of the previous preliminary design....More
Nov 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Japan Leaves Open Possibility Of Future Fighter Delay  

Japan’s defense ministry is leaving open the possibility of deferring a decision on how to replace the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) F-2....More
Nov 19, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Russia Resumes Production Of Tu-160 Strategic Bomber  

Russia’s United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) has resumed production of its largest combat aircraft—the Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber....More
Nov 16, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Magellan Aerospace Builds Indian Facility In Diversity Play  

Magellan Aerospace, a Canadian manufacturer of aerospace parts and systems, on Nov. 15 declared a groundbreaking on its new manufacturing and assembly facility near the Bangalore International Airport....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Nov 22, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

SPACE SYSTEMS LORAL will conduct four-month study for a power/control module for NASA’s Deep Space Gateway concept....More

Technology

Nov 21, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Study Findings Challenge Mars Water Flows  

New findings from NASA’s 12-year-old Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter suggest sliding sand and dust rather than seasonal flows of briny water are responsible for the 2011 discovery of recurring slope linae on Mars....More
Nov 20, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Beriev A-100 AEW Aircraft Makes First Flight  

Russia’s new airborne early warning and control aircraft, the A-100 Premier, flew for the first time on Nov. 18 from Taganrog in southern Russia....More

Operations

Nov 17, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Standing Up Shadow Ops Center At Nellis AFB  

The U.S. Air Force plans to stand up a “Shadow Operations Center” at Nellis AFB in Nevada to test new concepts for multidomain operations involving air, space and cyber platforms and weapons: U.S. Air Force...More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×