Connect With Us
Aviation Week
Home > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report > Magazine Issues > Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 14, 2017
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 14, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 32

Business

Nov 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

GE Aviation Winner In Company’s Restructuring  

GE Aviation will remain one of General Electric’s core businesses, executives said Nov. 13 in a long-awaited announcement....More
Nov 11, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Rosoboronexport Backlog Reaches $45 billion  

Russian exporting company JSC Rosoboronexport has built up a defense order backlog worth nearly $45 billion, the company`s director general Alexander Mikheev tells Aviation Week....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Nov 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

SpeedNews Defense & Space  

LEONARDO debuted the M-346FA (Fighter Attack) light attack version of its M-346 trainer at the Dubai Airshow....More

In Brief

Nov 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

The Week Ahead In Aerospace & Defense  

This week sees the Dubai Airshow get underway in the United Arab Emirates, with more than 160 aircraft on display and more than 1,200 exhibitors....More

Programs

Nov 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

USAF Vice Chief Backs ‘Century Series’ Model For Next-Gen Fighter  

In developing the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter capability, the service’s No. 2 military officer is backing a return to a “Century Series” model....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Top UAE Air Force General Positions For F-35  

A top UAE air force general stressed the importance of information sharing between international partners on the battlefield at a gathering of air chiefs around the world, just a day after U.S. military brass confirmed the U.S. is considering selling the network-centric F-35 to Gulf allies....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Dream Chaser Completes Successful Free-flight Test   16

Sierra Nevada Corp. plans to conduct a series of progressively higher-altitude drop tests of its Dream Chaser spacecraft following the successful completion of the flight at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, in Edwards, California....More
Nov 10, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

First Operational MQ-4C Triton Being Prepped For Guam  

Northrop Grumman says it has delivered the first combat-coded MQ-4C Triton to Naval Base Ventura County in Point Mugu, California....More
Nov 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Pre-Firing Cleaning Setup Triggered Merlin Accident  

The accident heavily damaged an engine test stand at SpaceX’s McGregor, Texas, facility and claimed a Merlin engine....More
Nov 7, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Lockheed Advancing Dual-Band AESA As Patriot Radar  

Lockheed Martin would offer a dual-band, active electronically scanned array radar to replace the U.S. Army’s Raytheon-built MPQ-65 Patriot missile defense fire control radar....More
Nov 12, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Textron Debuts Production-Standard Scorpion At Dubai  

The production-standard aircraft, features a slightly more swept (4 deg.) main wing and all moving horizontal stabilizer....More

Funding & Policy

Nov 13, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

UAE Armed Forces Spending Spree At Dubai  

Lockheed Martin has been an early beneficiary of a UAE spending spree on the first day of the Dubai Airshow....More

Contracts

Nov 14, 2017
Article
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Selected U.S. Military Contracts For The Week of Nov. 6-Nov. 9, 2017  

The Rand Corp., Santa Monica, California, has been awarded a $21,281,475 modification (0020) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0022 for 35 individual research studies on matters of strategic importance to the U.S. Army....More
Subscribe Today
  • Publications
    • Aviation Week & Space Technology
    • Business & Commercial Aviation
  •  
  • Business Intelligence Services
    • Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN)
    • Aviation Daily
    • Aerospace Daily & Defense Report
    • The Weekly of Business Aviation
  •  
  • Data Products
    • MRO Prospector
    • Fleet and MRO Forecasts
    • Fleet Discovery
Learn More
Advertise with Us
 
AviationWeek.com
Penton Corporate
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×