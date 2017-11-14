Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 14, 2017

A top UAE air force general stressed the importance of information sharing between international partners on the battlefield at a gathering of air chiefs around the world, just a day after U.S. military brass confirmed the U.S. is considering selling the network-centric F-35 to Gulf allies....More
Sierra Nevada Corp. plans to conduct a series of progressively higher-altitude drop tests of its Dream Chaser spacecraft following the successful completion of the flight at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, in Edwards, California....More
The Rand Corp., Santa Monica, California, has been awarded a $21,281,475 modification (0020) to contract W91CRB-15-D-0022 for 35 individual research studies on matters of strategic importance to the U.S. Army....More