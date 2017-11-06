Connect With Us
Aerospace Daily & Defense Report

Aerospace Daily & Defense Report, November 6, 2017

Volume 262, Issue 26

Programs

Nov 3, 2017
General Atomics Pitches MUM-T For Gulf Nations  

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is proposing a wirelessly linked, manned-unmanned aircraft team for Gulf nations....More
Nov 2, 2017
Raytheon Delivers First Version of GPS OCX  

The delivery of the control system, called GPS OCX, keeps the 2018 launch of Lockheed Martin’s first GPS III satellite on track....More
Oct 31, 2017
Bigger Engine For Israel’s VTOL Cargo UAV  

Israel’s Tactical Robotics Ltd. is fitting a more powerful engine to its Cormorant unmanned cargo and medevac aircraft as it progresses toward first deliveries planned for 2021....More

SpeedNews Defense & Space

Nov 6, 2017
SpeedNews Defense & Space  

ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES has first order for its ELK-1882T satcom terminal with conformal electronic-steered antenna for fighters from undisclosed Western customer. First deliveries in 2021....More

Technology

Nov 6, 2017
DLR Test Rigs Looks Inside Engines  

A new European engine test rig is allowing the interaction between the combustion chamber and the turbine to be examined in realistic conditions for the first time....More
Nov 2, 2017
E-3s, F-16s First In AI-fueled Predictive Maintenance Tryout  

U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry AWACS and F-16 aircraft will be some of the armed service’s first to undergo a predictive maintenance trial fueled by artificial intelligence (AI) and so-called Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, the winning contractor for the service said Nov. 1....More

Funding & Policy

Nov 3, 2017
House Science Chair Retiring From Congress At End Of Term  

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas), chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee that oversees NASA, will not seek re-election next year....More
Nov 3, 2017
DOT Sets Objectives For Drone Pilot Program  

Key goals are accelerating the safe integration of beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, including package delivery, and addressing safety and security concerns with operations close to people and critical infrastructure....More
Nov 3, 2017
USAF To Boost Budget For Space Prototyping  

The head of the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center forecasts a significant funding bump in the service’s fiscal 2019 space budget for more prototyping, demonstration and experimentation programs....More

Business

Nov 2, 2017
Boeing’s HorizonX Invests In Advanced Aluminum Developer  

Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop’s belief that the second century of flight will be dominated by materials and algorithms is reflected in the company’s latest acquisitions and venture capital investments....More
